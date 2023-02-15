Versatility and performance on the cheap

Looking for a late model Chromebook with premium specs? Don’t want to spend a fortune? Today is your lucky day. One of the best flagship Chromebooks of 2021 is currently enjoying a massive discount over at Best Buy. I know. 2021 seems like a lifetime ago but the latest HP Chromebook x360 14c was launched at the end of that year and features powerful internals, premium build quality, and an auto expiration date that’s still six and half years out.

Long considered the direct competitor of Acer’s popular Spin 713/714 series, the HP Chromebook x360 14c features a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The consumer version available from Best Buy is equipped with a fingerprint reader for quick log in and the partial aluminum chassis gives this laptop a premium look and feel that has become a trademark for this family of Chromebooks.

Like most premium Chromebooks at Best Buy, the HP x360 14c sees frequent discounts. Despite showing its age, knocking $200 of the $699 MSRP of this device makes it a very solid value and one that I would recommend to anyone looking for a premium Chromebook at a mid-range price. Now, you take $300 off this versatile 2-in-1 and we’re talking an absolute steal. That’s exactly what Best Buy has done and the HP is back down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Here’s a look at what you get for a mere $399.

Key Specs

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4

8GB DDR4 RAM

128GB NVMe storage

14″ 1920 x 1080 touch display @ 250 nits

Dual B&O up-firing speakers

backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

USI stylus support

webcam privacy switch

fingerprint sensor

AUE date June 2029

Android and Linux app ready

Now, this may not be the latest and greatest Chromebook on the market but it is a solid, powerful device. If you’re not looking to spend $700 or more on a new Chromebook but you want some of the niceties that come with a flagship laptop, this is about the best deal going at the moment. Grab one at Best Buy below before this deal is no more.