Verizon is offering to pay for YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket in its entirety

As we near the kick off of another NFL season, Verizon is offering up a huge incentive for new and existing customers that also happen to be NFL Football fans. If you are looking to upgrade your mobile or home internet plans, Verizon is offering to pay for your NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube in its entirety when you make that step. And for those not ready for a full plan upgrade, there are some still nice discounts up for grabs there, too.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

For football fans, there’s nothing more frustrating than being unable to watch your favorite team’s games due to regional restrictions. With only 17 games in an entire season, every Sunday is a game you don’t want to miss. That’s where NFL Sunday Ticket comes in, offering an all-inclusive, out-of-network viewing solution that’s been shackled to DirecTV for years at this point.

This year, however, in partnership with YouTube and YouTube TV, NFL Sunday Ticket allows subscribers to watch all out-of-network Sunday regular-season NFL games regardless of your location with or without a standard TV subscription. The service also provides condensed replays for post-game viewing, allowing you to get caught up without all the hassle of commercial breaks, halftime, etc.

And though I’ve loved having NFL Sunday Ticket over the years, there’s no doubt that the biggest downfall is the price. For YouTube TV members, the regular season with Sunday Ticket comes in at a hefty $349 and it goes up to $449 for those wanting to skip YouTube TV and simply watch via YouTube. There was an early-bird signup savings of $100, but that’s over now and those looking to get in on Sunday Ticket are looking at a substantial investment.

Verizon to the Rescue

That’s where Verizon’s latest offer comes into play. In an attempt to encourage plan upgrades, Verizon has announced that it will foot the bill for your NFL Sunday Ticket season – the entire thing – if you upgrade to one of their eligible mobile or home internet plans. This lucrative offer applies to existing customers who are able to upgrade to a higher-end plan or new customers signing up for service as well. There’s no denying that it’s a sweet offer, especially if you were looking to move service or change plans anyway.

For those not wanting to add a line or upgrade their plan, Verizon is still offering a nice deal. The $100 discount previously offered by YouTube TV will be extended to existing customers who want to get in on the action, too. This means you can still catch all the NFL action through Sunday Ticket for a more palatable $249 if you are a YouTube TV subscriber. Either way you go, if you are a Verizon customer or are looking to become one, this is an incentive that will be hard to ignore for NFL fans.

