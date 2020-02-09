Last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas from Lenovo for the techie you love

The big day is almost here! That’s right, Valentine’s Day is this Friday and the time to grab a great gift for the guy or gal in your life will soon be gone as this most romantic of holidays sneaks up behind you and sucker punches you right in the neck. (For you who forgot it’s Valentine’s week, you’re welcome for the reminder and the life preserver.) Now, if your significant other is a bit of a techie, Lenovo has some great deals on some cool tech that will save you some serious cash and score you some major brownie points with the sweetie.

Lenovo Chromebook C330

Lenovo’s C330 convertible Chromebook is one of many iterations that utilizes the MediaTek 8173C ARM processor that debuted in the Acer Chromebook R13. In the budget department, the C330 has been a popular device thanks to its 2-in-1 form-factor, sturdy build and sale prices that often dip below $200 for the 4GB/32GB model. Currently, Lenovo is offering up the 4GB/64GB Blizzard White version for only $229. That’s $70 off the retail price and if you act fast, you can score an extra 10% cashback when you shop with Rakuten.

This Chromebook makes a great second device to have around the house or especially to take on trips. You can get a little work done and in the blink of an eye, flip the C330 into tablet mode to keep the kiddos entertained while you’re on the road. Oh yeah, the Lenovo C330 was also one of the lucky devices to get an extension on its Auto Update Policy. For a little over $200, you’ll get a handy little Chromebook with 5 more years of guaranteed updates. Not too shabby.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 64GBCashback w/Rakuten

Lenovo Smart Clock

Personally, if I didn’t already have one, the Lenovo Smart Clock would be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for me. The bedside smart display features all of the great home control that you get with any Google Assistant smart device but the compact and discrete nature of an alarm clock. The sound quality is way better than you’d expect from a smart speaker this small and the Google-y fabric design has great eye appeal. Normally $79.99, I recommend this smart display any time it goes on sale and today, it’s $30 off. You can help your honey take control of their smart home and upgrade their alarm clock all for under $50.

Lenovo Smart Clock

Those are my top picks for Lenovo’s Valentine Week deals but there’s plenty more to take advantage of if you’re in the market. You can get the Lenovo 8″ smart display for an insane $115 off retail. That nabs you a Google Assistant smart display with all of the fixings for the low price of $84.99. The 10″ model is on sale for $127.49 as well. That’s a savings of $122.50 when you use the promo code VALENDISPLAY2020. There are deals on tablets, too. You can pick up the all-new Yoga Smart Tab w/Google Assistant and save $100. Check out all of the smart home and tablet deals at the link below.

Lenovo Smart Home Deals

Hopefully, you’ve got your Valentine’s Day plans all carved out but that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up some great new tech to sweeten the deal. Probably not a bad idea to get a card or some flowers or something to go with your new gear. Nothing says “I Love You” like a new Chromebook and a box of chocolates. Am I right?