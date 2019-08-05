Use the Google Assistant to display results on your TV with Chromecast

The Google Assistant is becoming more visual. With the release of smart displays last year, the Google Assistant is now available on a wide variety of devices at just a glance. Smart displays allow the Google Assistant to show you answers to your questions, making it easier to see the weather forecast or pick out the perfect recipe. But what if you already have a Google Home smart speaker and don’t want to invest in a new smart display? Well, if you have a Chromecast, you are in luck.

After completing the out-of-box setup for your Google Home smart speaker and Chromecast, you can start using the Google Assistant to see visual results right away with no additional setup. With just a couple of simple voice commands, you can browse YouTube videos, get updates on the weather, check on sports scores, track finance info, and more! Results are displayed in a simple animation that pops up in the bottom portion of your TV display and, because of HDMI-CEC, you can get visual responses to questions on your TV even when it’s turned off.

You will need a 2nd or 3rd generation Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra running the latest cast version and a Google Home speaker to use the Assistant on your TV. This feature is available in English in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, India, and Singapore. If you would like to give it a try on your current setup, check out the entire list of visualizations we have included below.

Browse YouTube content

Search/browse YouTube videos on your TV

“Show me <genre/creator of videos>” (Example: “Show me Trevor Noah videos”)

To play the request, say “Hey Google, play <title>”

See what is trending on YouTube on your TV

“Show me what’s on YouTube”

“Show me what’s trending on YouTube”

Weather

Ask for the current weather

“What’s the weather forecast for today?”

“Show me the weather on my TV”

Note: This command will provide weather

information for your Google Home device address.

Ask for the current weather in a specific location

“What’s the weather like in London?”

“Show me the weather in London on my TV”

Ask for the weather forecast for: tomorrow, specific day, next xx days (choose between 1-5 days)

“What will the weather be for tomorrow?”

“Show me the weather for tomorrow on my TV” “What will the weather be on Saturday?”

“Show me the weather for Saturday on my TV”

“What will the weather be for the next 3 days?”

“Show me the weather for the next 3 days on my TV”

Ask for the weather forecast in a certain location for: tomorrow, specific day, next xx days (choose between 1-5 days)

“What will the weather be in London tomorrow?”

“Show me the weather in London tomorrow on my TV”

“What will the weather be in London on Saturday?”

“Show me the weather in London on Saturday on my TV”

“What will the weather be in London for the next 3 days?”

“Show me the weather in London for the next 3 days on my TV”

Finance

Ask about an individual stock price

“What’s Google’s stock price?”

“Show me Google’s stock price on my TV”

Ask about a stock index

“How’s the S&P 500 doing?”

“Show me the S&P 500 on my TV”

Sports

Ask for the score of a game

“What’s the score of the [team name] game?”

“Show the score of the [team name] game on my TV”

Ask for the next game of a team

“When are the [team name] playing next?”

“Show me when the [team name] are playing next on my TV”

Ask for information about a team’s standing in a league

“What is the [team name] record?”

“Show me the [team name] record on my TV”

Translations

Ask how to say certain words in a different language

“How do you say ‘tomato’ in Japanese?”

“Show me how to say ‘tomato’ in Japanese on my TV”

Ask how to say certain phrases in a different language

“How do you say ‘good evening’ in Japanese?”

“Show me how to say ‘good evening’ in Japanese on my TV”

Definitions

Ask for the definition of a word

“What’s the definition of ‘perseverance’?”

“Show me the definition of ‘perseverance’ on my TV”

Calculations

Ask for a calculation

“What is 15% of 92?”

“Show me 60% of 247 on my TV”

Ask for a unit conversion

“How many tablespoons are in a cup?”

“Show me how many tablespoons are in a cup on my TV”

“How many feet are in a mile?”

“Show me how many feet are in a mile on my TV”