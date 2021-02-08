How to update your Chromecast w/Google TV and fix that ‘data may be corrupt’ issue

Late in January, we ran a story on how to fix a recurring issue that has been plaguing many Chromecast w/Google TV users of late. After seeing this problem pop up for a handful of users, I began seeing it not only on our office Chromecast, but on our home device as well. Then it showed up all over Twitter and, honestly, it is about time Google both acknowledged the issue and did something to remedy it.

An update should be waiting for your device right now that will help in a few areas, namely causing users not to see the Android Recovery screen so often and, when they do, making sure it is quite a bit simpler on them to get out of it quickly. Here are highlights from the changelog notes via Google that apparently will be joining the updates that hit the new Chromecast dongle from here on out:

Chromecast with Google TV Build Number 200918.033

Improved 4K support for TVs and AVRs

Dolby Audio improvements for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus passthrough content

Android recovery screen improvements and fixes Reduced the occurrence of users seeing the Android recovery screen Improved instructions when the Android recovery screen is shown

improvements and fixes Security update: security patch level increased to December 5, 2020

General security, stability and performance improvements

How to update your Chromecast with Google TV

The update is available now and will eventually be pushed to your Chromecast device on its own, but there are ways to go ahead and manually check for the update and apply it if you know where to look. Simply hold your home button, select the settings menu > system > about > system update and your Chromecast will ping the server to see if you are ready to take the update. You should end up on a screen that looks something like this:

At about 80MB, the update doesn’t take long to download and apply and we’re hopeful that the need for an updated recovery screen will see a massive decrease in necessity. While we understand that there will be times when things go sideways, the fix shouldn’t be to make the recovery screen more user friendly; the fix should mean most users never get to that place to begin with. We’ll be keeping an eye on this update to see if we continue getting the recovery screen and sincerely hope this somewhat-ugly part of the new Chromecast’s history is now in the rearview.

