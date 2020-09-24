Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise unboxing and hands-on [VIDEO]

In it’s follow-up to the Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise, Dell has released the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise and the improvements are numerous when compared with the first version. From an upgrade to the newest 10th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB or 16GB of RAM and between 128GB and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage to better screens, bigger batteries, and many more configuration options, these new Latitude Chromebooks are solid, high-end Chromebooks ready for the workforce.

While we’ll obviously be reviewing these devices, probably the most striking change with the new Latitude 7410 series is the fact that we are now dealing with a singular Chromebook with two form factors: clamshell and convertible 2-in-1. It’s a very interesting approach that makes a lot of sense for a device like this that will likely be purchased in bulk for companies looking to deploy professional Chromebooks for entire fleets of workers. Instead of muddying the waters with two distinct models, Dell has opted to make on great Chromebook with tons of variation options.

Right up front, we can say that these devices feel premium, they look great, and the screens on both (we have a FHD convertible and a UHD clamshell) are bright, colorful and vibrant. There are the usual extra function keys, a strange globe key down at the bottom, and a function key to round out the more Windows-friendly keyboard layout. As Dell heavily deploys VMware across all it’s laptops, it isn’t surprising to see keys on a Chromebook we don’t usually see that cater a bit more to the Windows crowd.

One thing we don’t have at this point is a version of the Latitude 7410 with the built-in privacy screen. There will be available configurations with this feature, but we’ve yet to be able to test it out for ourselves. Both of our models did come with the privacy shutter on the camera which, in our day and age, is a great addition we’d like to see on most Chromebooks.

We'll be spending time with these new Chromebooks over the coming days to test things like battery life, keyboard/trackpad performance, and overall speed