One of the ultimate Chromebook tablet deals is back for the 8GB Lenovo Duet 3

Sometimes, bigger isn’t always better, and right now is one of those times when it comes to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. While its larger sibling, the Duet 5, might boast an extra couple inches of screen real estate, the Duet 3 still stands as the better form factor for those looking for a tablet-first experience: and now the one thing that held the Duet 3 back in the past – the mediocre 4GB of RAM – isn’t an issue.

Sure, the 4GB Duet 3 is a capable little Chromebook tablet, but let’s be honest, multitasking can get a tad bottlenecked from time to time. With the additional RAM under the hood, the Duet 3 is on level footing with the incredibly popular Duet 5 from a performance standpoint. Whether you’re editing photos, streaming movies, or keeping too many browser tabs open, the extra RAM ensures a smooth and snappy experience.

advertisement

The Duet 3 also packs 128GB of storage, giving you ample space for all your apps, photos, and even a decent movie library for offline viewing. Plus, its compact and lightweight design makes it the perfect on-the-go companion, effortlessly gliding into your bag without adding much bulk.

advertisement

And right now, you can get this upgraded, 8GB version of the Duet 3 directly from Lenovo for less than the MSRP of the 4GB model at Best Buy. At just $289.99, this tablet is a fantastic deal that gets you a very portable Chromebook with enough power under the hood to get some stuff done. And when you are finished being productive, the 16:10 11-inch IPS screen and its 400+ nits of brightness are there to take care of the lighter duty consumption tasks, too. It’s a great deal that’s been here off-and-on in the past, but we have no idea how long it will last, so act fast before it’s gone!

Newsletter Signup