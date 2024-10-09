Two great Prime Day-inspired Chromebook deals expire after today: don’t miss them

Of all the deals currently available in the Chromebook world, two of them are set to expire after today. With Prime Day continuing through the day today, Best Buy is matching (and in the case of Chromebooks, far exceeding) Amazon’s massive discounts across the board. But it all comes to a screeching halt at the end of today, so missing out means losing the opportunity to take advantage of a couple really great deals.

As these things go, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that either of these Chromebook Plus models won’t ever be on sale again, but I don’t know when that will happen again. It could be next week or it could be a month. In the case of the Acer we’re talking about here, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on it in over 6 months, so the savings here really are noteworthy.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Yes, there is a newer Plus-branded version of the Spin 714 currently available, but it’s not a massive step forward for this beloved series of Chromebooks. Instead, it is iterative and makes a few changes here and there to round out the experience. This version from late 2023 comes with the Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage.

Though there’s no “Plus” on the lid, this device has all the requisite upgrades and when it comes to the Spin 714 series, this one is great just like the rest. The 350+ nit 16:10 14-inch screen is lovely, it has a fantastic backlit keyboard, smooth glass trackpad, all-metal chassis, QHD camera, a convertible form factor. And right now you can get it for just $429.99 – a full $270 off the standard $699 MSRP.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is what we would call a hyper-incremental update to the version that came before it last year. This time around, however, ASUS opted for a touchscreen and a much faster 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U. Couple that with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and this all-white device is not only striking, but very capable as well. Normally priced at $499, this short-term deal can snag you this attractive Chromebook Plus for just $349.

So, what are you waiting for? If either of these devices has been on your list, the time is now to go get one. At midnight Eastern Time, these deals will vanish. While I could see the ASUS CX34 deal returning in a month or so, I’m not entirely sure we’ll see this deep of a discount on the Acer Spin 714 again. Don’t miss it!

