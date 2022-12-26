Two great deals that are still going and ready for your recently-acquired gift cards

The largest gift-giving holiday here in the US – Christmas – has now come and gone and that usually means a rapid slow down when it comes to deals. However, manufacturers and retailers alike are not unaware of the fact that many of us choose to utilize gift cards as a simple, effective way to give a present for the holidays. With that in mind, there’s good reason for companies to keep those deals going for at least a handful of days at this point, so let’s talk about a couple pretty sweet deals out there to be had for all of you now sitting on a small pile of gift card cash.

Nest Hub Gen 2

I just wrote a post about the Nest Hub 2 getting a full extra year of Sleep Sensing for free without the need of Fitbit Premium, so seeing it still on sale for $49.99 is awesome. This little smart home device is a ridiculous deal when marked down to a price like this because it does the basics so well.

The screen is fantastic and makes for the best digital picture frame you can buy. With vibrant colors, plenty of brightness, and off-angle viewing that makes it pop from any spot in the room, the Nest Hub makes a perfect home for your pics. The combination of the great screen and fantastic room-aware dimming make it look natural and the easy integration with Google Photos means your picture frame can stay dynamic and up-to-date without much help.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is one of my absolute favorite Chromebooks of 2022 for certain. It combines so many things that make for a great Chromebook experience all into one device, even if many of those features were intended to make the gaming experience a great one.

It accomplishes that goal, for sure, but attention to details like the keyboard, trackpad, speakers, screen and overall build quality also make for a stellar Chromebook, and the Acer Chromebook 516 GE simply excels at all the stuff you look for in a portable, productive machine.

With the stunning 16-inch 16:10 QHD screen humming along at a buttery smooth 120Hz, a super fast internal setup with a 12th-gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage, and all the right I/O on the outside, I’m so pleased every time I pick up this Chromebook to do anything. Both productivity and game play have been amazing, and while I review other devices, I find myself waiting for the moments I get to return to this particular Chromebook. It’s still on sale for $100 off, so if you’re even remotely considering it, I’d go get it quickly.

