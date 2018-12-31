Two Acer Chromebook 514 Models Now Available At Amazon

Acer’s crowned successor to the fan-favorite Chromebook 14 is finally beginning to find its way to supply chains and in turn, online retailers. The “top-of-the-line” Pentium N4200 model is still absent from the retail landscape but those interested in the lesser variants can now snag either one from directly from Amazon.

Your personal use-case will greatly influence which model is best for you. You can read more about the finer details in my previous article that highlights the differences between each iteration.

Two More Acer Chromebook 514 Models Arrive. Which One Should You Buy?

If you landed on the N3350 or N3450 model, listings are live on Amazon with the base model shipping today and the N3450 touch model arriving sometime in January.

We’ve been looking forward to the Acer Chromebook 514 for months and are anxious to get our hands on one to let you know what we think. My fingers are crossed that Acer has delivered the perfect sub-five hundred dollar Chromebook to replace its predecessor.

