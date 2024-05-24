Trade-in your old tablet and save big on Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

If you’ve been eyeing Samsung’s top-of-the-line Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, now might be the perfect time to make a move. Samsung is currently offering a $250 discount as part of the Discover Samsung Summer Sale but you can slash the price down to a jaw-dropping $149.99 (originally $1,199.99) if you have an eligible tablet to trade in.

This echoes a similar offer recently made by Google where you can trade in an old iPad and get the new standalone Pixel Tablet for free. There’s definitely a trend of generous trade-in programs going on here and I’m all for it! Samsung’s offer is open to both Samsung and Apple tablets, so long as they’re in good condition and on the list of eligible devices. The best instant trade-in offer is for the Tab S8 Ultra but even if you don’t have something recent to trade in, you can still score some extra savings during this sale for trading in other older tech. For example, if you have a 6th Gen iPad Mini that you’re not using, you can get an estimated $338 instant trade-in credit.

As for the device itself, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra boasts an impressive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU this device has plenty of power under the hood, making it a useful tool for both work and play. The base model that is discounted to $949 right now comes with 256GB of storage so you’ll have plenty of room to store your files and with 12GB of RAM you should have no problem demanding apps or playing graphically intense games.

If you haven’t seen one of these devices in person, let me just tell you, they are impressive. Here at Chrome Unboxed, we tend to lean towards ChromeOS tablets for their true desktop performance capabilities, but if you have a specific need or want for an Android tablet, this is one of the best.

If you’re looking for a premium Android tablet experience and have a device to trade in, this deal is practically a no-brainer. With its stunning display, powerful performance, and potential for massive savings, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra might be the perfect Android tablet for you to snag this Memorial Day weekend.