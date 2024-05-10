Swap your old iPad for a free Google Pixel Tablet

A couple of days ago, Google announced that the Google Pixel Tablet is now available as a standalone device, with the 128GB model starting at just $399 now, $100 off the original price that included the charging dock. But if you look closely on the Google Store, there’s a catch – a pretty sweet one actually! If you have a dusty iPad lying around, Google might just hand you a brand-new Pixel Tablet for a grand total of $0.

For a limited time, the Google Store is offering this wild deal for US shoppers only that almost seems too good to be true. Until May 20, 2024, at 11:59 pm PT, you can trade in an iPad from the 7th-gen model onwards, and Google will gift you a $399 credit. And yes, that’s the exact price of the base 128GB Pixel Tablet model! So, in essence, trade an older iPad and score a shiny new Pixel Tablet for free. You can get up to $450 back if you trade in a 6th Gen iPad Pro but the offer for the older iPads is honestly outrageous!

advertisement

Again, this is a limited-time offer that ends on May 20th, so you’ve got just a few days to act fast. Head to the Google Store, select your Pixel Tablet options, and then select the “Get estimate” button to get an iPad trade-in estimate.

advertisement

If you want the dock included or want to splurge for the 256GB option, don’t worry. The $399 trade-in credit still applies, though you’ll have to pay the remainder for upgrades. But snagging the 128GB Pixel Tablet for literally nothing is a no-brainer.

advertisement

As a refresher, although the Pixel Tablet without the dock was recently released, the tablet itself remains unchanged. The Pixel Tablet boasts a 10.95-inch LCD display, Google’s Tensor G2 chip, 8GB RAM, dual 8MP cameras (front and back), and a 7020 mAh battery for 12-hour video streaming.

And although the Google Assistant fell short during our initial review time with the Pixel Tablet, Google has promised to continue software updates and new features like Circle to Search and the Gemini App coming soon. As Gemini continues to get better, the Pixel Tablet could catch its second wind and become a truly useful media consumption and productivity device.

advertisement

So, if you’ve been curious about Google’s Pixel Tablet and have a spare iPad (even an old one), now’s your chance to pounce! Don’t miss out on potentially getting a Pixel Tablet for free.