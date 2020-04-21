TMO Tuesday: T-Mobile is giving away Samsung Galaxy Chromebooks and more

T-Mobile customers always have good reason to rejoice when Tuesday rolls around. If you aren’t in the know, T-Mobile has long offered freebies, discounts and giveaways via the T-Mobile Tuesday app available via the Google Play and iTunes stores. All you have to do to get in on the goodies is to one, be a T-Mobile customer and two, download the app and link your eligible phone number.

I look forward to opening the app weekly so that I can grab an extra ten cents per gallon off of gas with the promo code that’s redeemable through the Fuel Rewards program and it links directly to the money-saving fuel app so it’s quick and easy. Sometimes it’s free Taco Bell, other days you might get some free swag like a TMO tumbler or umbrella. Even when the free stuff is small, it’s great to subscribe to a company that frequently and consistently gives back to its customers. One of the most notable “freebies” from TMO Tuesday is that annual MLB at Bat subscription that T-Mobile gives to its customers each year prior to the start of the major league baseball season.

As of late, T-mobile has partnered with Google to give users a couple of months of free YouTube Premium but this week’s giveaway is probably the biggest I’ve seen. The TMO Tuesday app often has “spin-to-win” where customers can snag Amazon gift cards and other cool stuff but today, T-Mobile is giving away a truckload of hardware that includes TEN Samsung Galaxy Chromebooks. (Those cost $1,000 each in case you haven’t checked them out.) Other prizes include 65″ 4K televisions, Galaxy S20 phones and Tab S6 tablets from Samsung.

Sadly, I didn’t win one of these great devices but that doesn’t mean that you can’t. If you haven’t opened your TMO Tuesday app today, now’s your chance to take a stab at winning an awesome Chromebook. If you’ve never used the TMO Tuesday app, you can download it at the link below. Even if you don’t win, there’s always some great freebies to be had each and every Tuesday. While you’re there, T-Mobile is also matching donations to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club COVID-19 relief fund. You can donate $5 directly from the app and T-Mobile will be matching donations up to $400,000.

Get the TMO Tuesday App