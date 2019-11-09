Deal Alert: Grab an 8-pack of Tile’s new “Stickers” and score a free Nest Mini

We have come across the perfect gift for that person on your list who is always misplacing things around the house. Tile recently announced a new integration with the Google Assistant that will allow the Assistant to directly ring a tracker and now as a result, you can now get a free Google Nest Mini thanks to some great pre-Black Friday deals.

The deals include the Tile’s latest Bluetooth trackers, including the new Sticker tracker and the updated Mate and Slim. The new Sticker is a small, water-resistant tracker with a three-year battery life that can be attached to laptop chargers, remotes, or any other house-hold items. And now, with the updated Google Assistant integrations, you will soon be able to say, “Hey Google, find my remote,” and the Tile tracker will ring, making the Nest Mini a perfect companion. No more searching through the crevices of the couch to find the remote. The update will be rolling out later this year just in time for your holiday gift exchange.

Now, onto the deals! Over on the Tile website, you can get an eight-pack of these new Stickers along with a free Google Nest Mini for $99.99, which is a savings of about $60. This deal includes the most trackers but they are meant to stick on items and can’t be used on wallets or keys.

If you are looking for a deal that includes some more selection, the Best Buy sale is the way to go and you won’t have to spend as much to get a free Nest Mini. On the Best Buy Google Nest Mini product page, select the “Free Smart Speaker with Device” under the price, then click the blue “See more items” button. From there you will be able to choose from a variety of qualifying trackers. You can choose from a 4-pack of Stickers ($59.99), 4-pack of Tile Mate ($69.99), 4-piece of Mate and Slim ($74.99), 4-pack Pro ($99.99), or a bundle or two Stickers, a Mate and a Slim card ($69.99).

These great pre-Black Friday deals are an easy way to snag a new Nest Mini and get a helpful gift that someone might actually use. Both deals from the Tile website and Best Buy are set to expire on December 31st, 2010 while supplies last and are limited to customers in the U.S.

