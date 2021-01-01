The Thunderful Games and Stadia partnership could bring us any of these 9 games – or something entirely new

Last month, Stadia partnered up with Thunderful Games – publishers of Hand of Gilgamesh, the card-based roleplaying game that’s already on their platform. The Stadia team actually did an interview with Thunderful’s Head of Development Klaus Lyngeled regarding their interest in developing a new game directly for the cloud gaming service and not just ported over. With that said, because they’ve already ported over one game, it stands to reason that they could bring more of their back catalog over.

While no announcements and no promises have been made, I thought it would be fun to look back on which games they’ve already published and give some context into what they’re about. Below is a showreel from last year (as of today, it’s two years old, technically), showing off all of their games except for The Gunk.

What’s super interesting is that this publisher specifically has a VR game. We have some thoughts on how Stadia could potentially introduce VR titles to their platform, but that’s a discussion for another day. Are you interested in seeing any of these games become available, even if they’re just free to Pro subscribers? Let us know in the comments!

The Gunk

The Gunk is the third-person action adventure you’ve been waiting for! Lead a duo of outer space explorers that chance upon a dangerous planet plagued by a corruptive gunk. Explore, gather, craft… and survive.

Source of Madness

Source of Madness takes place in an alternative reality where the world did not go into the age of enlightenment, where magic and the monsters of Lovecraft exist or rather allow you to exist. The world is steered and controlled by cosmic entities where the human race hangs on in foolish attempts to survive for yet another sunrise. You play as newly initiated acolytes at the tower of knowledge, where people of Loam have taken shelter from the disturbing hordes of monsters currently infesting the Loam Lands.

Say No! More

In a world where the word “No!” has been virtually banished, you start an internship in a company run by arrogant people. Everyone is convinced that the value of a person is defined only by their professional experience. And of course, you only get these through regular “Yes!” – saying! PRESS KIT

Curious Expedition

Curious Expedition is a roguelike expedition simulation set in the late 19th century. Together with famous personalities you will venture on unprecedented expeditions to regions never explored before for fame, science and treasures. Put on your pith helmet and khakis and make your way through a lush, procedurally generated world full of wonder and mystery. Now go explore, adventure awaits!

Curious Expedition 2

Curious Expedition 2 is the follow-up to the award-winning 19th century expedition simulation. Join the legendary Explorer Clubs and venture on unprecedented voyages to regions never before explored for fame, science and treasure!

Anthill

In this gorgeous strategy game you draw pheromone trails to direct your ground forces to different destinations, working with streams of units rather than individual ants. Your mission is to protect the hill as wave upon wave of enemy bugs are thrown at you.

Lonely Mountain Downhill

Take your bike on a thrilling ride down an unspoiled mountain landscape. Make your way through thick forests, narrow trails and wild rivers. Race, jump, slide and try not to crash – all the way from the peak to the valley!

Ghost Giant

In Ghost Giant, you are the protector of the lonely little boy Louis. Invisible to everyone but him you can explore his world and help him and the citizens of Sancourt. It’s a heartfelt puzzle story in VR, from the studio behind Fe and Flipping Death, about trying to keep life together with a little help from a very big friend.

Hellfront Honeymoon