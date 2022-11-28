This well-built convertible Chromebook is only $149($450 off MSRP)

Price plays a significant part in determining the value of a Chromebook or just about any consumer product for that matter. For example, yesterday I shared a deal on the 16″ ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5601. Currently, you can pick up that 12th Gen flagship convertible for the sale price of only $399. At that price, it is an excellent value. At its retail price of $649, I’d argue that a Chromebook like the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a better value at its retail price of $729. That’s because you’re getting a better display, better build materials, garaged stylus, a more powerful processor, etc and you’re getting it for a mere $80 more.

That said when we share a deal on a device, it is based almost entirely on the fact that we perceive it to be a good value for our readers. That’s not to say that we always think a given Chromebook is a great device simply because it offers good value at whatever sale price we’ve stumbled upon. Today’s deal is precisely that. The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (shew, that’s a mouthful), isn’t the most powerful Chromebook on the market and because of its ThinkPad heritage, its utilitarian design clearly lends itself to the enterprise sector. However, that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be a great device for you if you’re in the market.

Before we go any further, understand that this particular Lenovo C13 Yoga is the base model. It is powered by an AMD Athlon Gold processor and 4GB of RAM. This isn’t going to be a Chromebook for a power user or someone setting up a development environment but it is a solid device for a student or someone who simply wants a laptop with premium features for basic use.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a convertible device with a 300-nit 13.3″ touch screen, aluminum outer chassis, garaged USI pen, backlit keys, and even a fingerprint sensor. These are all features that you would expect to see on a device that’s priced at $600 or more and normally, that’s exactly what you’d pay for the C13. As a matter of fact, the beefier models of this Chromebook run North of $1,000 which was one of our few dislikes about it. Today, however, you can pick up the aforementioned base model of the C13 Yoga and save an insane $450. That brings the total price down to a mere $149.

There are numerous reasons why you may be in the market for a “budget-friendly” Chromebook and there are quite a few options out there at the moment. However, if you’re looking for a versatile and well-built device under $200, this is the Chromebook you’re looking for. Talk about a perfect device for the kiddos. This thing is rugged and has a great display. You won’t find that in very many kid-friendly devices. Oh, and as an added bonus, you can sign up for a free Rakuten account and grab an extra 15% cash back when you buy the C13 Yoga Chromebook. Check it out below and don’t forget to activate that Rakuten extension for some extra savings.

