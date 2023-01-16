This versatile HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is $300 off MSRP

Last week, HP’s consumer-focused Chromebook x360 14c went on sale for the very impressive price of only $499. At a $200 discount, there’s very little not to like about this 11th Gen Intel convertible. It offers a premium build, 8GB of RAM and an ample 128GB of storage. The x360 14c is the latest in a long line of flagship convertibles from HP and it remains one of our top picks alongside the impressive Acer Chromebook Spin family.

My only really gripe with the HP x360 is and has always been the 250 nit display. In my humble opinion, any flagship device that’s being sold specifically to consumers should bear no less than 300 nits of brightness and that’s the very minimum. That said, the screen is still really good. The colors are crisp and the viewing angles are solid. When you can pick up the HP with a discount, it makes this minor oversight quite forgivable.

If you were in the market and considering the HP Chromebook x360 14c, I can easily recommend it at last week’s sale price of $499. However, this week’s deal is practically a no-brainer. Best Buy has knocked another Benjamin off of the already low sale price and you can pick up this powerful, premium, and versatile convertible Chromebook for only $399 and that is an absolute steal. Here’s a look at what the HP Chromebook x360 14c has to offer for just under four hundred bucks.

HP Chromebook x360 14c key specs

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4

8GB DDR4 RAM

128GB NVMe storage

14″ 1920 x 1080 touch display @ 250 nits

Dual B&O up-firing speakers

backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

USI stylus support

Webcam privacy switch

fingerprint sensor

AUE date June 2029

Android and Linux app ready

This is one of the few times the HP x360 14c had dropped to this price and it is the second lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular 2-in-1. If you’re looking for a solid Chromebook that offers up plenty of power and a premium experience on a budget, this is the laptop you’re looking for. Check it out over at Best Buy before this deal is no more.