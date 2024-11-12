This awesome deal gets you the new Google Pixel 9 for as low as $449

Google has clearly established itself in the smartphone market over the years, but none have been as good as this one. With the Pixel 9, there’s been more growth for Google in the smartphone segment than any other year prior, and though its taken years to finally see the needle moving, there’s no doubt that its happening in 2024.

And much of that momentum is due to the surprisingly fantastic Pixel 9 series. From top to bottom, these phones deliver top-notch experiences, feel great in the hand, and give you unfettered access to Google’s latest AI advancements before others get them. While many of us weren’t paying much attention to the Pixel 9 as we await the Pixel 10 and the TSMC-fabbed Tensor G5, Google went and built a fantastic set of phones that should not be overlooked by anyone.

And right now, two of the devices in this popular series are wildly discounted. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, usually $1799, is down $300 to $1499. That’s a solid savings, but it doesn’t hold a candle to the big deal Best Buy has going on for the Pixel 9 right now. The entry-level model with 128GB of storage is $250 off, making it just $549, but get this; the price drops by another $100 if you just connect it to a carrier today (with a new line).

There’s a listing for the 256GB model for the same price (that’s a $350 discount), but from what I can tell, it’s not available for shipping and no store I’ve checked has it in stock. Maybe that will change in the next day or so, but so far I’ve had no luck with the upgraded one and that’s a bit of a bummer.

Still, this deal is pretty sweet, and none of this takes into account the trade-in value you may have in your current phone. Best Buy has a pretty big list of possible trades you can make, so I’d definitely urge you to check on that as well. Even if you were to get a couple hundred bucks from your old phone, you’d be looking at an upgrade for less than $300 if you activate it and trade in a device. It’s a great deal, and one you don’t want to miss!