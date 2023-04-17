This Ryzen-powered Acer Chromebook Spin is $250 off today only

Looking for a quasi-flagship convertible Chromebook that’s easy on the wallet? Best Buy’s Deal of the Day could be exactly what you’re looking for and it can save you a boat load of money. Released last May, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 was one of the first devices to market equipped with AMD’s Ryzen 5000C series processors and while it isn’t quite the powerhouse that is the latest 12th Gen CPUs from Intel, the second iteration of processors from AMD can hold their own for handling moderately cumbersome tasks.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features the Ryzen 3 5125C that’s on par with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and if you remember that chip, you know that it’s no slouch. Matched with 8GB of RAM and a respectable 128GB of storage, this 2-in-1 is a very solid device and a good value if you can find it on sale. Today, you can do just that. More on the deal in just a second. First, take a look at what this mid-range Chromebook has to offer.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Specs

Chrome OS

14″ IPS display, Touch panel, Full HD 1920 x 1080

AMD Ryzen 3 5125C Accelerated Processing Unit (APU)

8GB of DDR4 system memory

AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics

128 GB eMMC

2 – USB Type-C ports supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)

Display port over USB-C

USB 3.2 Type A port

3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack, supporting headsets with built-in microphone

Dimensions: 322.6 (W) x 225.5 (D) x 17.35/17.35 (H) mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68/0.68 inches)

Weight: 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs.)

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Wireless: Wi-Fi 5 2×2 MIMO Bluetooth 5

Audio: Two built-in stereo speakers; Two built-in microphones

Durability: U.S. MIL-STD 810 (Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F.)

Normally, this Chromebook runs $549 which is a tad pricey when you consider the fact that more powerful Intel devices can be had for just over $600 or less on a good day. However, when you knock over $200 off the MSRP, the Acer Spin 514 becomes a very interesting device with a lot of value. Right now, you can pick up this 2-in-1 Chromebook for the wonderfully low price of $299 and that’s a great deal any way you slice it. You need to act fast if you want to score this deal. The sale is Best Buy’s Deal of the Day which means that tomorrow, it will be gone.