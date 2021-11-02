This Nest Audio deal is too good to pass up

Pound for pound, you won’t find a better Assistant-enabled smart speaker than Google’s own Nest Audio. At $99, the Google-y speaker offers up ample volume and sound quality while giving you all the tasty home control you know and love from the Google Assistant. Now, that’s not to say that you can’t get a better speaker for $100 but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one with the Assistant or one that looks and feels as Google-y as this one. Just check out Robby’s review to see why we love this speaker so much.

Now, you may not be ready to fork over a Benjamin for a smart speaker and I totally get that. Thankfully, Google has been kind enough to offer up a number of Nest products at some significant discounts and the Nest Audio is at the top of that list. From now until, who knows, maybe Black Friday, you can pick up this attractive and powerful #madebygoogle smart speaker for the ridiculously low price of $59.99. That’s nearly half off and it’s the lowest price I’ve seen on the Nest Audio since its debut. The Nest Audio is available at this price in the color of your choice which includes Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand, and Chalk.

This deal is one of a few Nest devices on offer at the moment. Other notable discounts include the 2nd Gen Nest Hub smart display for only $49.99 which is hands-down the best deal going on any Assistant-enabled smart display on the market. For those wanting a more robust smart display experience, the Nest Hub Max is also on sale at a decent price of $179.99. These deals are available from practically every authorized retailer of Google-branded products which means that you can pick one up from Best Buy, the Google Store, BH Photo, or even Bed Bath and Beyond if that’s your flavor. Check out the Nest Deals at Best Buy below or find the store of your liking on the Google Product search here.

