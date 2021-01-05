This is the best premium Chromebook deal we’ve seen in years ($350)

Lately, we’ve talked a lot about the mid-range Chromebook market, and for good reason. For the majority of users, a Core i3 or Core i5 Chromebook in the $500-$600 price range is more than enough machine to get the job done and still offers ample options in the way of premium features. While you may sacrifice one or two premium features, the overall experience of picking up a mid-range “premium” Chromebook has come a long way over the past three years.

The biggest Cinderella Story of 2020 is probably Lenovo’s unassuming Flex 5 Chromebook. Lenovo snuck the 13.3″ convertible in on our meeting at CES 2020 and at that time, we were mildly interested, at best. That changed once the Comet Lake convertible hit the market and we were actually able to review the Chromebook. There are a few things that Lenovo could improve with this Chromebook but we didn’t have any legitimate complaints aside from Lenovo’s decision to forgo 8GB of RAM. Thankfully, Lenovo just recently released an 8GB variant of the Flex 5 that also adds 128GB of snappy NVMe storage. That’s pretty much all this Chromebook needed to make it a competitive force in the mid-range market.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook Review

Around the globe, Lenovo is offering a wide variety of configurations of the Flex 5 including a Core i5 with a 300 nit display. Here in the states, the Core i3 is the only option but Costco is exclusively selling the 8GB/128GB version and it retails for $499. That’s an impressive price when you consider the fact that the comparable HP Chromebook x360 14c retails for $629 and it has half the storage. Immediately after Christmas, Costco dropped the price of the Flex 5 Chromebook to $399 which made it one of the best deals you could find on any 10th Gen Comet Lake Chromebook so long as you were willing to sacrifice things like a super-bright display and a fingerprint sensor. Regardless, you can’t argue that this Chromebook for $400 isn’t a great value.

Well, the deal just go better. Costco has now reduced the price of the 8GB/128GB Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook to $349. That’s the lowest we’ve ever seen any variant of the Core i3 Chromebook and even if you aren’t a Costco member, you can walk away with this flagship device for around $410 shipped. That’s cheaper than you can get the 4GB/64GB model that retails for $404 before tax. No, this isn’t the most premium Chromebook on the market but it is a very well-built machine with a ton of great features and an AUE date of 2028. For $400, you simply won’t find a better deal on a 10th Gen flagship device and I would recommend this dealership to anyone who is looking for the best value with the least amount of compromise. Check it out over at Costco.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook at Costco

Special thanks to E. López for sharing this deal