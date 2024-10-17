Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

This is the best deal ever on the 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

It was just a couple days ago that I posted about a very good deal on the 4GB/128GB version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for just $219. That deal is still available and I stand by what I said in that post; but what we’re seeing right now over at Lenovo and Walmart completely and utterly blows that deal out of the water.

As of this afternoon, the version of the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has dropped to an all-time low of just $219.99 – and at this price you need to sit up and take notice.

The version of the Duet 3 I reviewed over a year and a half ago came with 4GB of RAM, and it was the only one you could get for a long time. Over the past year or so, the version with 8GB of RAM became easier to come by, but commanded a premium price.

At $429.99 most days, upgrading to the 8GB Duet 3 has always been a tough ask. When the 4GB version constantly went on sale for under $300, that meant a $100+ difference in price to simply add four more gigabytes of RAM. For most people, that simply wasn’t an option.

However, now that there’s a new Duet in town, it seems Lenovo is ready to start moving the older models with a bit more verve. At $219.99, the best version of the Duet 3 is now a full $210 off and nearly a 50% discount. That’s an insane markdown, and I have no idea how long it will last.

Buy the Lenovo Chromebook duet 3 (8GB) at Walmart
Buy the Lenovo Chromebook duet 3 (8GB) at Lenovo

So don’t sit here and read this any longer. If you want a very good tablet at a ridiculous price, this is the one. Sure, the new Duet 11″ is a better device all around (our review will be out in just a few days), but it’s also $399 for the model I’d recommend you pick up. $219.99 for the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM is completely ludicrous, so don’t miss it!

