At this price, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is still worth buying

With the release of the new, upgraded, and quite awesome Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ in the past few weeks, you’d be forgiven for looking right past the older predecessor in the Duet 3. At full MSRP, that’s exactly what I’d expect you to do. Our review is right around the corner, but I don’t care to tell you that the new version is a thoughtful upgrade in many ways and 100% worth a bit more cash if you have it to spare.

But when the sale price on the Duet 3 drops to as low as it is currently – $219 – the narrative has to change a bit. There’s no doubt the new Duet is faster, has a far-niftier pen slot, better cameras, and delivers an overall better experience; but the spec I’d recommend most people buy (8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage) is $399. That’s quite the price gap.

At just $219, I can pretty easily overlook many of the Duet 3’s shortcomings when compared to its newer, more competent sequel. Sure, the processor isn’t the fastest and there’s nowhere to store your pen, but the Duet 3 still does a lot of stuff quite well. The screen is 400 nits, sharp, and very colorful. The build quality is superb. The kickstand and keyboard are thin and well made, and the battery life gives you a full day’s use with ease.

For a device to keep around the house or to simply have on the go, it’s great and is still fun to use. And the $219 price tag will only make you appreciate it that much more. There are few Chromebooks at this price that give you so much good stuff in the box, and the Duet 3 still has a lot to offer when its discounted this deeply. If you are looking for a great gift or just a device to keep around the house, this could be a great time to consider the Duet 3.

