This HP Chromebook 2-in-1 deal is almost too good to be true

As Robby pointed out yesterday, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. As we approach Black Friday, you can bet that new Chromebook deals will begin to pop up on a daily basis and we will do our best to not let the worthwhile deals slip through the cracks.

Today, we’ve unearthed a HUGE discount on of the best premium ChromeOS convertibles to come out of 2021. The 2021 Chromebook x360 14c is the latest iteration of HP’s wildly popular flagship ChromeOS 2-in-1 and it offers up a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a substantial 128GB NVMe SSD. Like other devices in its class, the HP Chromebook x360 14c features an aluminum outer chassis, FullHD display, and USI stylus compatibility.

HP’s premium Chromebook is a solid device but its retail price of $699 makes it a bit of a tough sell when you compare it to Acer’s consumer flagships devices. The Spin 713 and 714 models have stayed in step with HP in the pricing department but feature a more powerful Core i5, 256GB of storage, and a much better and brighter display. That’s not to say that the HP is a bad device because it absolutely is not but the Acer wins out in most areas and is priced comparably.

If the HP Chromebook x360 14c has been on your radar and you’ve been waiting for a solid deal, today is your lucky day. As we often see, Best Buy has reduced the price of the x360 14c to $499 which is a very solid price. For five hundred bucks, I don’t think that you’ll have any complaints about this Chromebook. That said, you can pick up this powerful, premium ChromeOS convertible for the very low price of only $399 when you pick it up directly from HP.

This will nab you the Core i3, 8GB 128GB version of the HP, and this model comes with a fingerprint sensor. If you're looking for a little more storage, you can buy the customizable version of the HP x360 14c and upgrade to 256GB for only $80 more. As an added bonus, you can pick up a little cash back when you use the Rakuten Chrome Extension at check out. Rakuten is offering up to 7% cash back at HP.com at the moment and who doesn't like cash back?

