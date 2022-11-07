Get big savings on a couple of very big Acer Chromebooks (315 and 317)

One of our absolute favorite things about covering Chromebooks is the sheer number of fantastic deals that pop up on a very regular basis. Whether it’s on the latest, newest, high-end hardware or on an already affordable device that gets knocked down to a ludicrously-low price, deals are part of the Chromebook experience. Being able to do more than you expect from a device you paid far less for than you’d expect is really what ChromeOS is all about.

Right now, as deals begin flying in from all corners of the internet, there are a couple larger-than-average Acer Chromebooks that are being reduced to some very low prices. The Acer Chromebook 315 and 317 are definitely entry-level devices, but our impressions of the 317 were quite good for a more-affordable Chromebook, and the 315 follows in much of the same footsteps as the larger 317.

While I would say both devices are great values, the one you should likely go for is the larger 317 if you are looking to get into a device with a bigger screen. We can vouch for the qualilty of the panel in the 317 and if you are going big, you might as well go as big as possible, right? With a 17.3-inch diagonal measure, the Acer Chromebook 317 is easy on the eyes for sure.

But in addition to the massive screen, you also get some very nice upward-facing speakers, a backlit keyboard, a fantastic trackpad and some decent internals. With the latest-gen small core Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, you’ll be able to tackle most Chromebook-type tasks with ease. The less-capable 315 comes with the slower Celeron N4000 processor along with the same 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, so the bump down in the processor is noteworthy.

Both devices are marked down to great prices right now, with the 315 coming in at $149 and the 317 all the way down to $169. The 315 markdown is only about $30, but the price reduction on the 317 is a massive $200 off the MSRP. Again, if you’re thinking about picking up a bigger Chromebook, between the two, the 317 gives you better speed, better perks, and a much larger overall discount to take advantage of.

Please remember, as it always is with deals of this nature, these won’t last too long. We’re solidly into the holiday shopping season, so other deals will likely come and that means these particular deals could vanish before you know it. Hit the links below to get yours before that happens.

Newsletter Signup