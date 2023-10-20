This handy addition to Google Messages is quietly brilliant

Google Messages is constantly being worked on now that Google has decided to go all-in and made it their messenger of choice. There’s still a long road ahead to get people to use it for more than just a glorified text message client, but as Google continues to add more and more cool, thoughtful features, I have a greater desire than ever to move to it as my primary messaging services.

Quick photo shortcut

This latest addition sees Google putting a very thoughtful shortcut to the camera right up top in the main navigation area. Right from your main inbox, you can simply hit the camera button, take a photo, and then choose where you’d like to share it. And yes, I’m aware that you can access a quick camera inside of each chat, but this is a quicker method that could come in very handy.

Many times, the need to capture an image and send it precedes you actually being in a chat. Now, as soon as that urge hits to snap a picture, you can hit this new shortcut and get to capturing the moment before it passes. Once you have the photo, you can take your time figuring out where to send it instead of doing it all the other way around.

Why these changes need to continue

Game changing? Not necessarily, but little creature comforts like this make using any service better over time, and Google Messages needs these types of wins. For me, the biggest of wins would be wider cross-device support that could allow for account-level sign in and usability on non-Android phones. Sure, I know Apple users wouldn’t necessarily install Google Messages, but it would be awesome if they could and we may one day at least get to a point where it and iMessage are the primary IM options out there.

But that reality is a long way away for certain, and for now, small additions are great to see. Google needs to work on making Messages the go-to solution for everyone, and that will take some big moves. In the meantime, however, they also need to keep making the app better for current and new users, and little additions like this one really help that along.

VIA: 9to5 Google

