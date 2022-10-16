This FullHD 15.6″ Samsung Chromebook is on sale for $139

Finding a good Chromebook deal is exponentially easier now than say, three years ago. Best Buy alone carries daily discounts on dozens of ChromeOS devices nearly every day of the week. That’s not to say that all Chromebook sales are worth your time which is why I’m here to make sure that you don’t miss out on a deal that’s actually worth your time. Sometimes, I’ll earth up deep discounts on the latest premium devices. Other times, like today, I’ll share with you a device that’s generally not on the top of my recommendation list but a massive price cut makes it worthy of your consideration.

If you have a student in your home or you find yourself in need of a Chromebook with ample display real estate, a 15.6″ device is the sweet spot. Yes, there are now 17.3″ devices on the market but many find those models unwieldy and troublesome to pack around if you’re on the go. A 15.6″ Chromebook is portable enough to through in a bag but large enough to actually be productive if you’re knocking out some school work, hammering out your household budget, or simply watching some Netflix.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4+ isn’t going to win any awards for performance but the FHD clamshell has just enough CPU power to make it a handy device for the average student or casual home PC user. At its retail price of $299, I would generally caution buyers to steer clear of this Chromebook. This is especially true when you can currently buy a powerful 12th Gen device like the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i for the ridiculously low price of $399 and you’ll get beefy internals, a great screen, an RGB keyboard an much more. However, many users don’t need all that horsepower and don’t care about all the extra niceties. Others may not have the budget for a premium device or just need a simple, trustworthy device to navigate the web.

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ fits the bill when we’re talking basic and functional. Right now, Best Buy has knocked $160 off of the 15.6″ FHD laptop and you can pick one up for the low, low price of only $139. If you’re looking for a basic Chromebook with a lot of screen real estate and you’re on a budget, the Samsung Chromebook 4+ gets my vote and I don’t think you can go wrong at this price if it fits your use case. Check it out over at Best Buy before this deal is no more.