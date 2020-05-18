This Core i3 productivity-minded Chromebook is on sale for $399

Every on the lookout for a decent Chromebook at a fair price, I stumbled across a listing at Walmart that could be exactly what many displaced students and employees are looking for in a productivity device. Getting your hands on a powerful Chromebook isn’t that difficult right now if you’re willing to fork over $800-$1000 for a 10th Gen device like the Galaxy Chromebook or ASUS Flip C436 but during this time of teleconferencing and distance learning, many users just need a reliable machine that won’t break the bank. This Acer Chromebook 715 is that device.

The Acer Chromebook 715 boasts one of the first integrated numeric keypads ever released on a Chrome OS device and despite a few shortcomings, the 15.6″ clamshell has a lot to offer for half the price of “flagship” models. Now, this isn’t the tricked out Core i5/8GB model but it does offer enough internal horsepower to tackle the workload of the average user and that includes stuff like online video conferences and the like. This particular model is powered by and 8th Intel Gen Core i3, 4GB of RAM and an impressive 128GB of storage. It does nix the fingerprint sensor and unfortunately, the backlit keyboard but where it lacks in extras, it makes up for in value factor. Check out Robby’s video on why this version of the Acer 715 is such a great value.

The Best 15″ Chromebook You Can Buy Right Now Every on the lookout for a decent Chromebook at a fair price, I stumbled across a listing at Walmart that could be exactly what many displaced students and employees are looking for in a productivity device. Getting your hands on a powerful Chromebook isn't that difficult right now if you're willing

Back when we filmed this video, you could pick up the 715 for $299-$349 which is honestly insane. Getting a Full HD, aluminum Chromebook with a Core processor for that amount of money is unheard of outside of events like Black Friday. This deal isn’t quite that sweet but it’s still worth taking a look if you need a device that will do the job and do it well. Normally $549, Walmart is selling the Chromebook 715 for $399. For your dollars, here’s what you get:

Chrome OS

Intel Core i3-8130U

4GB DDR4 RAM

128GB eMMC

15.6″ LCD touch display FullHD 1920×1080

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

integrated numeric keypad

3.97 lbs

Android and Linux app support

Auto Update Policy (End of Life) – June 2025

Again, this isn’t the latest, most-powerful device on the market but it offers a lot of bank for the buck and the 15.6″ screen combined with the built-in numeric keypad makes it a great choice for the productive types. You can find the Acer Chromebook 715 at the link below.

Acer Chromebook 715 at Walmart