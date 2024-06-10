This ARM Chromebook from ASUS is just $149 once again

About a month ago, a device that we’ve only really had time with at CES 2023 finally appeared at Best Buy. The ASUS Chromebook CM14 was a bit of a surprise at that show and was our first real run-in with the newer, entry-level processor from MediaTek in the Kompanio 520.

Since then, this Chromebook became available in mid-2023 and has only popped up here and there for sale. The pricing was a tad bit high for the performance you get in a device like this, so it largely flew under the radar despite being a pretty solid Chromebook all around.

$149 is crazy for this Chromebook

But then it landed at Best Buy last month where it can get a bit more exposure to general consumers, and my interest in it was reignited. I was impressed by this Chromebook from a build quality and features standpoint, and always wished it would reflect the included processor a bit better from a pricing standpoint.

And now it 100% does! With an MSRP of just $249 (which feels very fair for this device), we’ve now seen it drop to just $149 for the second time; and I couldn’t be happier about it. With a solid build quality, a nice screen, long battery life and thin form factor, this attractive Chromebook looks great and can be decently productive for a full day with no issues.

And at just $149, you can forgive so many things! While the CM14 isn’t what you would remotely consider a powerhouse, it can get some real work done and is a fantastic companion for lighter workloads. With a battery that is stated to last 15 hours on a charge (I’d expect more like 12 hours), you can do whatever you want without searching for a charger all the time, too. Trust me, at this price, you’ll love it!