Get a fantastic ARM-powered Chromebook for just $149

It’s been a bit since we got hands on the first-ever device powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 at CES 2023. That device didn’t ship until mid-year 2023 and was only available at a few locations like Walmart. And even then, it was always priced a bit higher than it should have been from $300 and up.

But in my time with the ASUS Chromebook CM14, I did like a lot about it. The Kompanio 520 isn’t anything to write home about, but the build quality is firm, the screen is decent, and the keyboard/trackpad is pretty solid for a more affordable device. Still, $300 always felt a tad steep for the performance on offer in this one.

Now only $149

But now, it is not just available at Best Buy, but marked down 50% from the standard $299 MSRP. That means you are getting a very capable Chromebook that is fan-free, sturdy and light for just $149. Simply put, there aren’t many worthwhile electronics you can get for this sort of money, and there’s not much time for you to take advantage of this deal.

So, I’m going to stop talking and tell you that if you want to get your hands on this thing for this ridiculous price, you need to go do so immediately. This is a newer device for Best Buy, the deal only lasts for the rest of today, and there’s no way to know when or if it will hit this sort of price point again. Don’t miss it!

