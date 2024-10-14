This 1.5TB microSD card is a perfect $105 companion for the new Galaxy Chromebook Plus

While editing the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus unboxing earlier this morning, I was reminded that this new device includes something that we don’t see on every Chromebook: a microSD card slot. This handy port means you can easily expand the storage on this device, and it got me thinking about just how much storage you can get these days in a microSD. I haven’t shopped for one in a while, since most of the devices I use currently don’t have microSD slots, so I started looking around and was astonished when I found a massive 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for just $105 on Amazon.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Who needs that much storage on a microSD card?” But hear me out. I think the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, in particular – with its microSD card slot, a full-size HDMI port, and numeric keypad – could be the perfect device for all those ChromeOS power users out there. Whether you are a busy professional, a creator, or a student, having plenty of storage on your device is key, and the 256GB of internal storage that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus comes with might not be enough for some users. That’s where a reliable microSD comes in and could be the perfect companion for the new Samsung. Just pop it in your Chromebook, and you’re good to go.

And with this discount on the 1.5TB SanDisk microSD right now over on Amazon, you can get all kinds of extra storage for just $105. That’s a 29% discount and about $20 more than the 1TB version. Now, it’s not the fastest card out there. With read speeds up to 150MB/s, this SanDisk Ultra is not ideal for recording videos beyond 1080p, but for storing files, it’s more than enough. Also, it’s worth noting that this card will work in any Chromebook that has a microSD or standard SD card slot.

So, if you’re thinking about picking up a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus (or have already bought one) and want some extra storage, don’t miss out on this deal! In addition to Amazon, you can also find this same 1.5TB model at B&H, but it’s $110 over there.

