These AirSound Max TWS earbuds are perfect Chromebook accessories and they’re $80 off

With the onslaught of next-generation Chromebooks headed our way, it’s high time we got excited about Bluetooth 5.0 and what it means for Chrome OS. What once was the bane of many Chromebook user’s existences could soon be nothing but a fading memory. With the cost of TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds taking a major dip, there’s no better time to upgrade your audio with some fancy new hardware.

The Max TWS earbuds are AirSounds budget-friendly alternatives to Apple’s AirPods and they feature all of the latest tech you’d ever hope to get out of your portable audio. Bluetooth 5, wireless charging, water-resistant design and Google Assistant compatibility just to name a few. With the so many upcoming Chromebooks coming equipped with Bluetooth 5, these earbuds are a great accessory to have in the bag and right now, you can get them for only $59.99!

AirSounds Max TWS earbuds

Color: white

Materials: ABS

Product dimensions: 1.8″H x 2.4″L x 0.9″W

Bluetooth 5.0

Playtime: up to 3 hours

Charging time: 1 hour (Earbuds), 2 hours (Case)

Battery capacity: 40 mAh (Earbuds), 350 mAh (Case)

Comfortable eartips

Auto power on

Auto pairing

Modern ergonomic design

Dual-side calling

HQ sound quality

Wireless charging

Touch control

In-ear smart sensor

90-day warranty

You can find the AirSounds Max TWS over at the Chrome Unboxed Deals site along with hundreds of other great products not featured here.

