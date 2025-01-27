The sweet Acer Chromebook Spin 312 deal is back to save you $150

Remember the interesting Acer Chromebook Spin 312 that popped up at the very end of 2024 without any warning? Well, not only is it back in stock; this powerful little Chromebook and its intriguing $150 discount are both available once again for purchase.
Acer has a review unit on the way over to us, but at just $299, I have a good feeling about this one. Acer usually makes solid Chromebooks, and on paper, this thing looks like a winner. You can check out the full spec sheet below, but I’m really impressed by all that Acer has managed to fit into a Chromebook that has been at a reduced price of $299 pretty often so far.
The initial sale price was short-lived when this one first showed up, and it quickly jumped back up to $449. Then, it was completely out of stock for a week or so, returning to full price as it re-emerged. And at $449, I’m not ready to call this one a device worth buying until I actually review it. But at $150 off, even without having handled it yet, I’m impressed with the Spin 312.
Questions that need answering
There are still a couple of things we’re trying to nail down about the Spin 312. First off, Acer doesn’t mention the screen brightness anywhere, which often means it’s not going to be super bright. We’ll have to wait and see on that one, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see a 250 nit panel on this one.
Also, it’s a bit strange that Acer isn’t marketing this as a Chromebook Plus device. It seems to tick all the boxes for the “Plus” designation, so I don’t know what would motivate them to leave it off. I’m very eager to see if it gets all the Chromebook Plus upgrades. There’s no reason it shouldn’t!
Acer Chromebook Spin 312 Key Specs
- Intel® i3-N305 processor
- 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass
- 128GB of storage
- 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM
- Up to 13 hours of battery life
- Backlit keyboard
- Weighs in at 2.65 lbs
- Compact dimensions: 11.02″ x 8.11″ x 0.70″
- Antimicrobial solution
- Wi-Fi 6E AX211
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter
- 1x USB Type-C port
- 2x USB Type-A ports
- Full-size HDMI 1.4 port
At $299, the Acer Chromebook Spin 312 really feels like an absolute steal. But don’t wait too long – this deal vanished pretty quickly last time, and there’s no guarantee it’ll stick around for long. We’ll have one in the office very soon to check out, but until then, I really do think many of you would be happy with this sort of device at this kind of price point.
