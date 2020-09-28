The standard Chromebook theme is getting darker in preparation for light theme

As reports have been swirling around the coming light theme for Chrome OS that is now semi-present in the Canary Channel, it seems the standard non-light theme that currently exists on Chromebooks is starting to get more and more darkened elements in preparation for the arrival of a proper light/dark theme selection for Chromebooks in the near future.

With the latest update to the Canary Channel, I began to notice small changes here and there that are taking further steps towards a more fully-embraced dark theme. As we know a light theme is on the way, it only makes sense that the currrent default theme for Chromebooks – which is made of mostly dark elements at this point – would become a full-blown dark theme with all elements across the board made to fall in line with what users expect from a dark theme.

For now, the new changes include a darker search bar and darkened folder in the app launcher and new dark system tray menus for things like the pen tools window. You can see all the images below in a little before/after action, but the end result is clear: Google is systematically removing the white background from as many places as possible so that the default Chrome OS look can become a true dark theme. I don’t know about you, but I love the way it looks and I’m very much looking forward to having the ability to move back and forth between the two light and dark themes in coming updates.