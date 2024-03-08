The sheer number of great Chromebook deals this week is crazy

While it would be fun to one day write a post about all current-gen Chromebooks being on sale all at once, this isn’t quite that. Still, there are a wild number of devices being sold on a discount this week, and some of those deals are even hold-overs from last week. The Chromebook deals available to any potential buyers are vast and still all available as we march into the weekend.

I’d reckon we’ll see all of these deals hold through Sunday at least, but I can’t be confident of that. Where deals would shift a bit during the week in the past, we’re seeing a strange pattern emerging that has discounted Chromebooks sometimes holding their sale price over the course of multiple weeks at this point.

But you never know. I’ve also had times where I’m writing a deal-oriented post and by the time I’m ready to publish it, that deal vanishes. It’s always been a bit murky with these things, so as we you look through the available deals below (courtesy of our daily deals page that is always updated), just know that there is nothing permanently available, here.

Why we could be seeing such sweeping deals

Quickly, before you scroll down and check out those deals, a few thoughts on why this is happening during a random week in March. While none of these deals are marked as clearance or are such massive discounts that it seems out of place or odd, the fact that so many deals are persisting concurrently right now clues me it that something is likely on the way.

Maybe we’re on the cusp of a few new devices or this is the beginning of a shelf-clearing overhaul. Maybe more models that are on shelves will be replaced with branded Chromebook Plus versions. The fact of the matter is we don’t know what is going on, but this many deals all at once for a prolonged period clues me in to the fact that something is likely in the works.

I recently said on the Chrome Cast Podcast that I figured a Google-hosted fall event for Chromebooks would happen once again. I still hold to that assertion, but these deals are making me feel quite a bit less certain that a fall Chromebook Plus event is the only thing being cooked up behind the scenes right now. Again, I don’t know for certain, but it sure does seem like manufacturers are more eager than ever to put Chromebooks on sale, and there is generally a reason for that to happen from my experience. But that all means great deals are in store for those looking, and I sincerely hope you find something below that fits your needs and your budget!

10 BEST CHROMEBOOK DEALS TODAY

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 – 8GB ($274.99) Imagine taking all the good stuff I just said about the Duet 5 and shrinking it down to an even more portable size. The Duet 3 manages this and still delivers a fantastic overall experience as a tablet and as a Chromebook on the desk. With the Duet 3’s smaller 11-inch size and 16:10 aspect ratio, you also get a bit of a better one-handed tablet experience, too. advertisement Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus ($339.99) From the exceedingly firm chassis to the surprisingly-good 14-inch IPS touchscreen, the Slim 3i nails nearly every part of the Chromebook experience in a way that few other devices manage to pull off. With a stellar backlit keyboard, solid trackpad, quick internals (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), punchy/vibrant screen (300 nits), and top-notch build quality, I’ve enjoyed using this Chromebook more than nearly any other device I’ve ever tested. advertisement Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 ($299) The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 was an oddball when it first showed up a year after the original Galaxy Chromebook. But it wasn’t without its charms, and the QLED display is chief among them. The $699 asking price felt out of place back then, and this device was never an easy recommendation because of it. Today, however, the price has been wildly slashed, and it puts the Galaxy Chromebook 2 back into the conversation. Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus ($329) The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is convertible, USI compatible, and comes with the latest Intel Core i3-1315U. With the Chromebook Plus-required 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, this Chromebook is plenty fast and easy on the eyes, too. The 14-inch 16:10 1920×1200 IPS screen is sharp, colorful, and bright at 300 nits. With upward-firing speakers, the overall package – like it is on most of these Chromebook Plus models so far – is quite good. Buy at Lenovo Buy at Best Buy

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c ($459) The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c comes with a slim body, great speakers, a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, 1080p webcam, fast internals, and an expanded 256GB of storage. The attractive chassis also comes with one of the comfiest keyboard/trackpad combos you can buy and the entire package comes together for a fantastic Chromebook experience. Buy at Best Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ($519.99) This year’s iteration of the Spin 714 continues the already-great equation from last-year’s model, delivering a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe with a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen that hits a reported peak brightness of 340 nits, a stellar backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, QHD webcam, upward-firing speakers, solid port assortment, and a firm, metal chassis. It’s one of the best Chromebooks available, and deeply discounted right now. Buy at Best Buy

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip ($399.00) There’s a lot to like in a Chromebook that starts at only $499. The chassis is firm, the keyboard and trackpad are great, the screen is a solid 300 nits, the processor is fast, and the internal specs are respectable with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is sturdy and great for getting stuff done. I called it a workhorse in my review and I stand by that label. Buy at Best Buy ASUS 16-inch Chromebook CX5601 ($499) With the ASUS Chromebook CX5601, there are some great things in the overall package. With a 12th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you have a Chromebook Plus-level Chromebook for sure. The large 16-inch 16:10 screen is nice for those that are looking for more real estate, and the backlit keyboard is a great perk as well. Buy at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (refurb $429.99) This year’s iteration of the Spin 714 continues the already-great equation from last-year’s model, delivering a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe with a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen that hits a reported peak brightness of 340 nits, a stellar backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, QHD webcam, upward-firing speakers, solid port assortment, and a firm, metal chassis. It’s one of the best Chromebooks available, and deeply discounted as a manufacturer refurb. Buy at Target Acer Chromebook 516 GE (Refurb $299.99) The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is without doubt one of my favorite Chromebooks on the market right now. The unique combination of a huge, 16-inch QHD 120Hz screen with a solid keyboard, massive trackpad, upward-facing speakers, wildly-light chassis (3.75 pounds), and ultra-fast Core i5-1240P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage make this device an absolute joy to use every single day. This manufacturer refurbished version is a staggering deal at $299. Buy at Target

