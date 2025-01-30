The seemingly popular Lenovo Legion Tab 3 is sold out again

Though I’ve still not laid hands on it, the Lenovo Legion Tab 3 is a device I’d very much love to be using on a regular basis. From gaming to reading to general web browsing, this little tablet looks like a device that can do a lot in a very small form factor. And I don’t seem to be alone in my interest in Lenovo’s mighty little tablet, either.

Right after it was made official at CES 2025 and showed up on Lenovo’s website, it went out of stock almost immediately. In the past week, however, stock returned and it felt like Lenovo understood the demand for this might little tablet. But I think I got a bit ahead of myself when saying so.

Today, unfortunately, the Legion Tab 3 is once again unavailable for purchase, and I’m a bit bummed. We’re hoping for a review unit, but I’m also so excited for this tablet that I’m making some moves, selling some things and putting together a little side budget to buy one. I’d normally just wait it out, but I happen to have a few gadgets that need to go on Ebay, and the timing is right.

Well, until it wasn’t, I suppose. Right now on Lenovo’s site there is simply a “View Models” button that takes you nowhere if you try and buy one. 9to5 Google reported a different message appearing earlier that simply said “Available Soon,” but I’m not seeing that any longer, so perhaps we might get back to an in-stock status sooner than later.

For the time being, however, it looks like Lenovo has a bit of a surprise hit on its hands. It can take a little bit of time for these companies to ramp up production when a piece of hardware starts selling more than expected. Lenovo is one of the biggest manufacturers there is, so I’d wager they can meet the demand pretty quickly. When they do, we’ll let you know.