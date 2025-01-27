The impressive Lenovo Legion Tab 3 is legitimately back in stock and I want one

Back at CES 2025, a small-ish tablet from Lenovo really seemed to capture the imagination of a wide audience that is clearly still interested in an easy-to-hold yet still-powerful tablets. The initial announcement of the Legion Tab 3 was met with tons of excitement, and shortly after it made a surprise debut on Lenovo’s website ready for purchase, it was sold out.

It did appear for a few hours last week as available once again, but that didn’t last either. But this time around, it seems Lenovo has bumped up production for this surprise hit and you can now confidently go and buy the Legion Tab 3 at Lenovo.com for the time being.

I waited a little bit this time before making a post because I didn’t want you (like me) to be disappointed when you went to click the link to buy one of these new, compact tablets and came up empty handed. So, with this device finally being in stock consistently for at least a couple days, I’m happy to confidently tell you to go put one in the cart if you’ve been on the lookout for it!

Why I’m excited for the Legion Tab 3

I put out a whole post on this subject, but I figured I’d condense my thoughts here for those that missed it previously. This little tablet is packed with awesome specs like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, an 8.8-inch 500 nit QHD 165Hz screen, dual charging ports, a massive vapor chamber and way more. Trust me, this one is crammed full of top-notch performance hardware all around.

For me, however, much of the allure comes down to the physical size of it. I’ve not owned a smaller tablet in a long time, but I’ve always liked them. They can serve as e-readers for longer reading sessions, great video consumption tools, fantastic browsing companions, and of course, great gaming setups.

This tablet being smaller means I’d be more prone to tote it around with me and simply have it ready to use when needed. It also means I could offload some of my main activities I use my phone for, and that means I wouldn’t have to be as particular about the processor in that phone if I had a powerful, portable tablet on me most of the time.

I love Pixel phones, but as I’ve griped about just recently, I also love my phone to have plenty of processing power for the latest games I want to play. The Pixel 9 Pro XL and its Tensor G4 doesn’t quite have that. Having a beast of a tablet that is easily carried around most of the day with me would take the pressure off my Pixel 9 Pro XL to be that high-performance gaming device I’m looking for, and that feels like a worthy reason to carry the Legion Tab 3 for sure.

I’m waiting to hear back from Lenovo on whether or not they can get us a review samples, but if not, I think I’m going to be picking one up for myself. The upside is incredibly high on this device, and though it’s been a long time, I really think I’m ready to give the small tablet life a chance again.