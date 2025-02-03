The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is finally on sale again

Since it debuted in late September of 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has only really been on sale once. It happened at two stores – Best Buy and on Samsung’s own website – but it was only for a week or so that it was available for anything other than the $699 price tag it’s had since the beginning.

As a device that stands above the rest in a few areas, I understand Samsung not wanting to put their latest Chromebook on sale too often at this point. After all, in many ways it is the current Chromebook Plus model to beat, and unless you absolutely require a touchscreen or convertible, there’s just so much to love about this latest one from Samsung.

Why I absolutely love it

We have a review of the Galaxy Chromebook Plus out there, but for those of you who have only heard things here and there about it, let me tell you why this Chromebook is superlative.

It all starts with the incredibly (impossibly) thin chassis. The blue color is eye-catching, the black interior offsets it well, and the entire machine attracts eyeballs all the time. It’s the thinnest-ever Chromebook Plus at 11.8mm and for a 15.6-inch device, it is wildly light at just 2.58 pounds. Seriously, picking this Chromebook up is an experience all unto itself.

But the Galaxy Chromebook Plus isn’t just about looks. Inside, you get a 1080p AMOLED screen that hits 400 nits of brightness, looks amazing, and performs as you’d expect. Sure, I’d like to see a version with touch added, but its tough to fault this beautiful panel in any meaningful way.

The keyboard and trackpad are equally fantastic, feel great to use, and are a real highlight to the overall user experience. The backlighting on the keys is understated and doesn’t bleed around the edges, and the massive glass trackpad is an absolute pleasure to use. My only gripe is the tiny numeric keypad, but that’s a small issue.

Inside, you’re getting the Intel Core 3 with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and this combo is quite fast. With a super-quiet fan and scores of over 90,000 on Octane, performance will never really be an issue on this one for those looking to get some serious work done.

While not without its flaws (the speakers are weak, the numeric keypad is generally useless in its current form, and I’m still not sold on the Quick Insert key just yet), the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has stayed in my bag for the past few months. It is a fine piece of Chromebook hardware, and well worth the $699 asking price. When it does go on sale, that value proposition only increases, but it hasn’t lasted long in the past. If you’ve been waiting this one out, now is the time!