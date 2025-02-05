Samsung discounts the Galaxy Chromebook Plus on their site with some nice perks

Earlier this week, Best Buy and Samsung teamed up to finally get the excellent Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus on sale for only the second time since launch. The first time around, we had a nice $100 discount for a few days around Black Friday, but this week was the first time we’ve seen the price for Samsung’s latest, greatest ChromeOS device dip down outside of wild shopping season discounts.

When we saw that deal, I immediately checked to see if Samsung’s own store was offering the Galaxy Chromebook Plus for at least the same price, but it wasn’t yet there. It is now, though, and as we’ve highlighted before, buying direct from Samsung gives you some real perks, so when the price is the same between Samsung and Best Buy, I’d always recommend going straight to the source.

Benefits of buying from the manufacturer

First, let’s get the obvious out of the way: the deal on the Galaxy Chromebook Plus on Samsung’s site and at Best Buy is the exact same – $75 off. It’s a solid discount on one of my absolute favorite Chromebooks right now; and as is always the case with a superlative device that doesn’t need big discounts to sell well, I’m excited any time we see a deal on this awesome Chromebook.

But the next few benefits are reasons you should consider buying direct from Samsung. First, there’s simply the fact that if you don’t like it, the return window is wider and usually a bit simpler when you are buying direct from the source. Where Best Buy offers a 14-day return policy, Samsung gives you 15 days to start the return process, and another 15 days to actually get it taken care of. This just gets you a bit more time to really decide if this is the Chromebook for you.

Second, buying from Samsung lets you take advantage of Samsung Care. Like other manufacturers, Samsung offers drop/spill/mechanical breakdown protection for your device for just $99 one time, and if you plan on keeping this Chromebook around for a bit, this $99 purchase will keep you covered for a full 2 years against anything truly unfortunate happening.

Third, Samsung has robust trade-in options that range from phones to tablets to laptops. I can’t guarantee you’ll like the offer, but some devices are seeing upwards of $500 on offer for trade. Whether or not you have a device you want to trade for the Galaxy Chromebook Plus is obviously your call, but it could really sweeten the deal if you are in a position to do so.

Don’t miss a solid deal on a fantastic Chromebook

Put simply, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is a fantastic Chromebook that we reviewed quite favorably. It has a few things that I don’t care for (average speakers and an oddly-spaced numeric keypad), but they are far outweighed by the absolutely stellar build quality, thinness, lightness, AMOLED screen, performance, keyboard and glass trackpad you get on this ultra-svelte Chromebook.

I love this device, and I have a good feeling that if you aren’t hamstrung by the fact that there’s no touchscreen available, you’ll really love it as well. It is without doubt an exemplary Chromebook that I wish everyone could test drive at least a few times. For $75 off, now is the time to jump on this one if you’ve been considering it. With all the perks from Samsung, it’s definitely the way to go.