These Samsung Galaxy Chromebook deals are out of this world

I know. It’s a cheesy headline but sometimes, I have to lean into my fatherly brain and embrace a dad joke here and there. If you’re still with me, I promise I’ll refrain from any more corny one-liners. Instead, I’m going to share with you some very tempting deals on not one, not two, but three Samsung Galaxy Chromebooks. Yes, there’s a third Galaxy Chromebook(There are actually four) but don’t get too excited. It isn’t in the same class or even the same zip code as the first two Galaxy iterations. Still, it too is on sale and it may be just the device you are looking for at the moment. That’s entirely up to you.

On a recent episode of The Chrome Cast, we spent a decent amount of time chatting about Samsung and its bewildering presence in the Chromebook space. After the company made a big splash with its Chromebook Pro and Plus, Samsung came out swinging for the fences in 2020 with the highly-anticipated Galaxy Chromebook. From there, Samsung has put out some “interesting” devices with the Galaxy with one mid-range device and one budget model with a 12.4″ 2560×1600 display. Anyway, you can find all our Samsung Chromebook reviews here and over on the YouTube channel if you’d like to get more in-depth on each device. Now, let’s take a look at these deals that could save you as much as $300 on a new Galaxy Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

The original Galaxy Chromebook is still one of the most eye-catching devices to every grace the ChromeOS market. Despite its shortcomings – poor battery life, running a little hot, and a stint of wonky keyboards – it’s difficult to deny the curb appeal of this thin, flashy AMOLED-toting convertible. With its garaged S-Pen-like stylus and practically every feature available at the time, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was so close to being the best Chromebook ever made.

Sadly, the Galaxy Chromebook has carried a tarnished reputation due to its faults and the fact that it remains at a $999 MSRP has made it all but impossible to recommend this device to anyone. That’s a shame because it really is a gorgeous Chromebook with an amazing fit and finish. That said, you know what we say about price and value propositions. If you know a couple hundred bucks off of the Galaxy, it becomes a little easier to forgive its deficiencies. You knock $300 off the price and now we’re having conversations about why you shouldn’t buy it. Well, that’s exactly what Best Buy has done. Right now, you can pick up the fiery Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray Galaxy Chromebook for $699 and get a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. If you want a capable device that stands out in a crowd, this is a very solid choice.

Galaxy Chromebook 2

If you like the look of the OG Galaxy but don’t want all the bells and whistles, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is where it’s at. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 forgoes the AMOLED display, stylus, and cuts back on the aluminum in the chassis but you still get a sharp looking device . The Galaxy Chromebook 2 may feel like a step backwards from the original but it doesn’t suffer from any of the bugs that plagued the original Galaxy and it is priced significantly less. Normally $699, the Core i3/8GB model is on sale right now for $499 or you can grab the Celeron version with 4GB of RAM for $429. If you’re going to buy this Galaxy, do yourself a favor and get the Core i3. The extra RAM makes a massive difference and the added storage is always a bonus.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

Last but not least, we have the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360. Yes, the name is odd. The other Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a 360-degree device. I’m not sure we’ll ever know what Samsung was thinking but hey, whatever. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is a 12.4″ convertible and apart from the solid display, it really has nothing in common with its other Galaxy siblings. The chassis is plastic and it looks and feels very much like Samsung’s other budget Chromebooks such as the Chromebook 4.

This model is powered by an Intel N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and is equipped with 128GB of eMMC storage. It’s not a workhorse but it would make a solid Chromebook for a student or someone that just needs a decent device for light work and daily web browsing. Regularly $449, Best Buy has the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 on sale for $369 at the moment.

If none of these devices are what you’re looking for, no worries. Best Buy just launched a slew of new tops deals on Chromebooks, PC, and tablets which you can find at the link below.