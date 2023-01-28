The Chrome Cast 212: is the consumer world ready for HP’s premium Dragonfly Pro Chromebook?

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the episode by getting the elephant out of the room right off the bat: Robby bought a Tesla. The stars aligned and with a great trade-in, reduced price, and the new federal tax credit, the timing was right. The excitement is obvious, but it gives way to some new content that could come from the Chrome Unboxed crew down the road if things work out.

The rest of our show focuses on two Chromebooks: one full of potential and one that’s a bit of a letdown. Our review of the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5601 reveals a bit of a disappointment while our hopes for the upcoming HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook couldn’t be higher right now. We are still waiting for official word on the latter, but it feels like it should be soon, and this new Chromebook begs the question: is the consumer market ready for another big swing at a premium Chromebook? We sure hope so!

