Reader Poll: What would you pay for a “prosumer” device like the HP Dragonfly Pro?

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we do an in-depth dive into the high-end Chromebook market. The conversation evolved from a very thoughtful piece that Robby penned earlier this week about that very subject. The proposed scenario is whether or not consumers are truly ready to drop $1,000+ a wider range of ultra-premium ChromeOS devices. The jury is still out on that one. Personally, we’d love to see more devices like the HP Dragonfly Pro on shelves at Best Buy but then again, we aren’t average consumers.

Like it or not, Chromebooks are still widely viewed by the general public as low-cost laptops with limited functionality. If you’re “in the know,” you know that’s not exactly the case but it is very much the common perception among many people I speak with that aren’t trenched in the tech world the way that we are.

So, we thought that there would be no better way to find out than to check with you, the Chromebook user. We threw together a quick poll on Twitter to see how consumers are responding to these premium priced ChromeOS devices. We’d love to know what you think and I’m sure that many OEMs are interested as well. Who knows? Our opinions could very well help mold the next generation of Chromebooks. You can vote right here and don’t forget to share the poll on Twitter so your friends can chime in as well.

Reader Poll: How much would you pay for the ultra-premium "prosumer" HP Dragonfly Pro? — Chrome Unboxed (@chromeunboxed) January 27, 2023

I’ll go more in-depth on why I think the market is primed for these premium, full-featured devices when this poll ends. For now, I’m very anxious to see what you think. I know one thing for sure. I am so ready to get my hands on the HP Dragonfly Pro that I can barely stand it. The hype is real. See you next time.