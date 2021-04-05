The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is already $100 off

The verdict is in on Samsung’s latest flagship Chromebook and while we had high hopes for the new Galaxy Chromebook 2, it’s fair to say that it is a bit of a letdown. That’s not to say that the Galaxy 2 isn’t a beautiful Chromebook or that it isn’t worth considering. We were just hoping, at $699, it would have a bit more of that Pixelbook Go feel when you picked it up. It is still a great-looking and powerful Chromebook that many consumers are likely eyeing for their next device.

If you have been holding off on pulling the trigger on the new Galaxy Chromebook 2, it is now time for your patience to be rewarded. It isn’t unusual for a new Chromebook to get a discount shortly after release but the Galaxy Chromebook 2 just got a massive price cut that puts it right around the price that makes it feel like you’re actually getting your money’s worth. Samsung and Best Buy have both knocked around $100 off of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and this includes the lesser Celeron model if you’re really trying to stretch your pennies. Over at Best Buy, you can take $99.01 off of either model of the Galaxy Chromebook and perhaps have it in-hand today if your local brick and mortar location has one in stock.

If you’re open to waiting a couple of days for delivery, Samsung proper is the way to go. Their website has reduced the price of both models by and even $100 and Samsung is still offering trade-in discounts if you have an eligible phone or tablet around the house you don’t care to part with in exchange for a rebate. That means that you can get the Celeron model for as little as $179.99 if you happen to have an iPhone Max to trade. Even if you aren’t planning on trading in a device, this $100 discount makes these Chromebooks very desirable for anyone looking to upgrade and move into the premium Chrome OS realm. As a little icing on the cake, you can also get some cash back when you buy at Samsung. Just use your Rakuten account and add 2% back to your Big Fat Check. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, you can join here for free and you’ll get an extra $10 on your bonus check. Win/win. If you’re an eligible student, educator, first responder, or other qualifying shoppers, you can also sign up for Samsung’s Discount Program and get up to an additional 30% off site-wide. That’s pretty sweet.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung

Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy