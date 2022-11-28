The powerful Acer Chromebook Spin 714 just hit an all-time low price

Well, we had Black Friday and then, Small Business Saturday. Tomorrow, more deals will arrive as Cyber Monday kicks off but what about today? Yeah, I have no idea what today is called but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from dropping some hot new Chromebook deals. I sincerely thought that yesterday’s deal on the powerful and premium ASUS Chromebook CX9 would win the best deal of the week but this one may change my mind.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is quite possibly the most well-rounded device of 2022. With a perfect balance of premium features and an affordable $729 price tag, the 14-inch 12th Gen convertible gives users the best ChromeOS has to offer including a garaged USI stylus, bright 16:10 display, ample storage, and just about everything else you’d expect from a premium flagship laptop. Seriously, the only thing this 2-in-1 Chromebook is missing would be a fingerprint sensor.

One beautiful thing about devices like the Spin 714 and HP’s x360 14c is that they frequently go on sale at Best Buy. It isn’t unusual to see these Chromebooks discounted by $100 and occasionally more. The lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Spin 714 was back in September when the powerful Chromebook dropped to $579. A strong price for a formidable Chromebook to say the least. Today, however, you can pick up this versatile laptop for the delightfully low price of only $479. Here’s a look at what the Spin 714 has to offer.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Key Specs

12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen @ 340 nits

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

Android and Linux app support

Supports Steam gaming

Cyber Monday deals will drop tomorrow and this deal may go by the wayside. If the Spin 714 has been on your wish list, there’s never been a better time to buy. Grab one at Best Buy or check your local inventory at the link below.