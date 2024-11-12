The Pixel Watch security update for November is rolling out now

Google is finally back on track with their Pixel Watch updates. After a bit of a botched update in September when they paused the Wear OS 5 update for older devices, the November 2024 update is rolling out today. This time, it’s packing new stuff for Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3 users alike.

First off, the build number you’re looking for is AW2A.241105.012 across the board for all six global models. However, there’s a slight variation for those in France with Pixel Watch LTE models on Orange – they’ll see AW2A.241105.013. No matter your model or location, your Pixel Watch should show the “November 5, 2024” security patch level after the update.

Wear OS 5 is back!

The most exciting part of this update? Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users will finally get their hands on Wear OS 5. This means a slew of new features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements are headed your way. Google says the rollout will continue over the next week in phases, so don’t panic if you don’t see it immediately. Carrier and device variations play a role in the timing, so patience is key. Now, here’s everything new to expect:

Pixel Watch 3: For those rocking the latest and greatest, this update focuses on security updates and bug fixes. Google’s keeping things tight-lipped about the specifics, but hey, a more secure and stable watch is always a win.

For those rocking the latest and greatest, this update focuses on security updates and bug fixes. Google’s keeping things tight-lipped about the specifics, but hey, a more secure and stable watch is always a win. Pixel Watch 1 & Pixel Watch 2: Get ready for the Wear OS 5 overhaul! This includes all the goodies Google announced earlier, plus some under-the-hood improvements. You’ll also find Play Store updates for better camera controls and an updated Pixel Recorder app.

A few tips for the impatient

While you can try the old tap the ‘Your watch is up to date’ screen multiple times trick (found in Settings > System > System updates), it doesn’t seem to be working for me just yet. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to try and force the update, head to your Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to ensure your watch is using Wi-Fi. And for the truly impatient, you can always grab the OTA images, but it’s honestly just easier to wait it out.

