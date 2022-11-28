The Pixel Watch LTE is finally on sale (as long as you like silver)

I’ll make this short and sweet. Why? Well, this deal appears to be exclusive to Target and one particular color of the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch has already sold out. As part of Google’s Black Friday week, every authorized Google retailer is selling the wi-fi version of the sleek new Pixel watch at a $50 discount which brings the price of the Google-y wearable down to a respectable $299.

What we haven’t seen are any discounts on the LTE version of the Pixel Watch and in my humble opinion, that’s the model you should buy. It’s great having the ability to head out to the golf course or just the garage and not have to tote your phone with you to stay connected. With the LTE version, you can do just that. Calls, texts, notifications, etc all go straight to the watch when you activate and add a wearable line through your mobile carrier.

For whatever reason, Target appears to be the one and only retailer that is offering a first-ever discount on the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch and you can grab this Cyber Monday deal for only $349. That’s what the wi-fi version normally costs. This is an online-only deal which means that you’ll have to have the watch shipped to you as in-store and ship-to-store are not valid delivery options. The other catch is that the only model still available is the Silver/Chalk Pixel Watch. That shouldn’t be a deal breaker as the customization options for the Pixel Watch are nearly endless. If the Pixel Watch is on your holiday wishlist, this is the model that I would recommend. If the LTE isn’t your cup of tea, you can still score the wi-fi model on sale.

Photo by Triyansh Gill on Unsplash