The Pixel 8 and 8A now have access to on-board AI thanks to the June Pixel update

Google’s latest feature drop is a pretty substantial update for folks who want AI smarts on budget-friendly devices. While there are additional updates to accessibility, lost device recovery, and enhanced photography controls, the star of the show is undoubtedly the expansion of Gemini Nano to more devices in the Pixel lineup.

Previously exclusive to Pixel 8 Pro owners, Gemini Nano is now making its way to Pixel 8 and 8A devices as promised. However, as we reported in April when Google first confirmed this news, there’s a catch for those with the slightly less powerful Pixel 8 and 8A models. To enable Gemini Nano, users will need to go into the developer options to try it out. This decision, as explained by Google’s Seang Chau on a podcast back in March, is to ensure users understand the potential performance impact of running AI models on devices with limited memory since on-device models need to be loaded and ready to go at all times.

advertisement

“Smart Reply is something that requires the models to be RAM-resident so that it’s available all the time. You don’t want to wait for the model to load on a Gboard reply, so we keep it resident” Seang Chau, Google’s VP of Devices & Services Software

For Pixel 8 Pro users and those who choose to activate Gemini Nano on other devices, this update unlocks a ton of new AI-powered features. The “Summarize in Recorder” function, for instance, receives a significant upgrade, providing more detailed and downloadable summaries of recorded conversations.

More non-AI features

Beyond AI, Google is using this latest feature drop to address the age-old problem of lost phones. A new Find My Device update promises to locate your Pixel even when it’s turned off or the battery is drained, providing peace of mind for those prone to misplacing their devices. Additionally, the Pixel 8 family now boasts Display Port output via USB-C, allowing users to project their phone’s interface onto larger screens.

advertisement

And older Pixel models are getting some love, too. Pixel 6 and newer devices, including the Pixel Fold, will benefit from a handy reverse phone number lookup feature in the call log, helping users identify unknown callers. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the “best moment” identification feature in HDR Plus, while the ability to manually select camera lenses during shooting is reserved for Pixel Fold and Pro versions of Pixel 6, 7, and 8 phones.