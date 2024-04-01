Google is bringing on-device AI to the Pixel 8 after all

Remember that whole “hardware limitations” debacle with the Pixel 8? Well, surprise, surprise – they’ve changed their tune, and it looks like Gemini Nano is coming to the Google Pixel 8 after all, giving users who decided to enable it access to features like Summarize in the Recorder app, and Smart Reply in Gboard.

Google says Gemini Nano will be making its way to the device soon as part of the Developer Options, arriving in the next Pixel Feature Drop. This means Pixel 8 users will be able to enjoy the benefits of on-device AI magic and developers on the Pixel 8 will be able to tap into the power of AICore to infuse their apps with Gemini Nano’s smarts. We first heard hints of this in a statement on the Pixel Phone Help forum but the news was recently confirmed on a recent episode of the Made by Google podcast with Seang Chau, Google’s VP of Devices & Services Software.

So, what gives? Why the sudden 180? Well, back in March a Google engineer cited unspecified hardware constraints as the reason for Gemini Nano’s Pixel 8 snub. Chau explained more in the Made By Google episode saying they didn’t want to “degrade the experience” on the Pixel 8 which only has 8GB of RAM. Chau goes on to explain how they want on-device AI to be “RAM-resistent” meaning that is always loaded and ready to use.

“Smart Reply is something that requires the models to be RAM-resident so that it’s available all the time. You don’t want to wait for the model to load on a Gboard reply, so we keep it resident,” said Chau. It’s because of these factors that Google is only bringing Gemini Nano to the Pixel 8 behind a Developer Option so that only those who “understand the potential impact to the user experience” will be able to enable it.

Now, here’s the burning question: When can we expect this magical update for the Pixel 8? Well, it should be coming in the next Pixel Feature Drop, which should be Android 14 QPR3 in June. Again, it’s not coming to all users and will have to be enabled in the Developer Options. To turn on Developer Options, Pixel 8 users need to head to Settings > About phone, scroll down, and tap the build number seven times.

