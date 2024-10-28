The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet is $100 off right now

I’m going to be honest, I really didn’t think we’d see this level of a discount on the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet this soon! Maybe in mid-November I’d expect this, but seeing the new detachable from Lenovo a full $100 off MSRP is pretty crazy at the end of October.

You can watch/read our review of this model and see all the updates and improvements Lenovo made over the past two iterations of this tablet; but I can also quickly tell you that it is without doubt the best overall Chromebook tablet we’ve ever used.

You’re getting the same bright 1920×1200 11-inch screen as we had with the Duet 3, but under the hood you get a sizeable update in the MediaTek Kompanio 838 paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a cool, new, diagonal kickstand that can prop the tablet up in portrait or landscape orientations, the keyboard is improved and spill-resistant, and this processor is capable of far more productivity work than ever before.

While I said in the review that I’d nudge buyers to the $399 model with 8GB of RAM and the pen included, that was in reference to MSRP. At just $279 right now, this is obviously the best overall value on the various SKUs of the new Duet that normally range from $359 to $399.

We haven’t tested the model with 4GB of RAM and I do really like the new Lenovo USI 2.0 pen that comes in the box with the ones shipped from Lenovo themselves, those SKUs simply cannot compete with this price point right now. Any USI 2.0 pen will work with this device (the Penoval USI 2.0 actually works with the magnetic holding spot, too), so that’s no big deal, and as long as you don’t plan on keeping tons of apps open all the time, the 4GB of RAM shouldn’t be a huge bother either.

Saving $100 is a big deal, and I don’t know how long this discount will last. As I said in my review, this tablet exudes quality all around, is a big step up in the performance category, and is the same easy-to-carry, lightweight tablet we’ve grown to love over the years. It’s a great all-around bargain, so don’t miss it!

