The new, improved ASUS CX34 Chromebook Plus returns to $349

While we’ve still not had proper hands-on time with the updated, iterative new ASUS CX34 Chromebook Plus, I can say with some confidence that this tweaked model is definitely worth the extra money on most days. Though the original was a $399 device that got a lot of the Chromebook Plus formula right, this new $499 model updates some important stuff and keeps the striking looks from the first iteration.

Namely, the new version bumps things up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1355U and gets touch input. From the looks of it, the rest of the device is identical, and with this latest wave of Chromebook Plus devices, that’s OK. We mostly saw an iterative approach to new devices this spring (aside from the awesome, new ASUS EliteBook CX54) and the CX34 is no different.

While these additions pushed the price up to $499 on most days, this is now the second time we’ve seen the CX34 drop by a staggering $150 to get you a solid, striking Chromebook Plus for just $349. With keyboard backlighting, an eye-catching white chassis, high-end performance, touchscreen and solid port selection, the CX34 provides all you need for a great overall Chromebook experience.

The addition of the touchscreen is probably the biggest addition here since the Core i3 in the last model was no slouch in performance. We always love to see more headroom for speed, but the addition of a touchscreen will really round out this device for a lot of potential consumers, and the current $349 price tag just makes it all that much better. Don’t miss it, though! This deal usually doesn’t stick around too long!

